Second shooting in 24 hours - Seminole Ave and Polk Street under investigation

FORT MYERS, Fla — Within 24 hours, a second shooting occurred today. This shooting took place around 3:30PM on Seminole Ave and Polk Street.
Further details have yet to be released from Fort Myers Police Department, who were on scene.
This story is still developing.
Fort Myers Police will confirm we are working a shooting investigation in the area of Seminole Avenue and Polk Street. The incident is isolated. Any information can be called into FMPD or @SWFLCrime8477 pic.twitter.com/XsIsZEe9Dh
— Fort Myers Police (@fortmyerspolice) December 22, 2022