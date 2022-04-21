Watch
Second arrest made in connection to Arcadia deadly hit and run

Posted at 1:23 PM, Apr 21, 2022
DESOTO COUNTY, Fla. — A second arrest in connection with a deadly hit and run crash that killed an Arcadia man in January.

DeSoto County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested 19-year-old Savannah Davis on Wednesday.

Savannah Davis

Investigators believe Davis is connected to the deadly crash that killed 21-year-old Ryan McEwan on January 16, 2022.

The Florida Highway Patrol arrested 21-year-old Casey Wendell Davis for leaving the scene of a deadly crash and providing false information to law enforcement back in February.

Casey Wendell Davis

The crash happened on January 16, 2022, just before 2 a.m.

Troopers say a vehicle was stopped on NW Pine Level Street at the stop sign. They believe the 21-year-old driver made a right turn onto State Road 70 and entered into the path of the other vehicle driven by Casey Wendell Davis.

According to FHP reports Davis’ vehicle collided with the rear of the other vehicle. This vehicle came to rest on the shoulder of the roadway.

The man who was driving this vehicle died at the scene.

Davis’ vehicle traveled off the road, collided with a wooden fence, and burst into flames. Davis fled on foot and was later found at his home.

