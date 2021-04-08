Watch
Search for woman accused of taking wallet from Dollar Store in Cape Coral

Cape Coral Police
Posted at 7:23 AM, Apr 08, 2021
CAPE CORAL, Fla. — The Cape Coral Police Department needs the public’s help to identify a woman suspected of theft.

CCPD says the woman stole a wallet from the counter of the Dollar General located at 1612 Skyline Boulevard, placing it in her shopping bag.

She was in the company of a juvenile male. The male appeared to be roughly middle school age and is not involved.

Anyone with information on her identity is asked to call the Cape Coral Police Department at (239) 574-3223 about case number 21-006147.

