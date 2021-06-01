Search for suspect believed to be involved in Fort Myers Beach incident

FORT MYERS BEACH, Fla. — Crime Stoppers and the Lee County Sheriffs Office need the public to help to identify a person that may be related to a shooting that occurred on Fort Myers Beach.
The incident occurred on Fort Myers Beach at approximately 5:00 pm.
RELATED: LEE DEPUTIES INVESTIGATING SHOTS FIRED ON FORT MYERS BEACH
If anyone has any information related to this case or if anyone can identify the subject, please call SWFL Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-TIPS (8477).
All callers will remain anonymous and will be eligible for a cash reward of up to $3,000.
Tips may also be made online at southwestfloridacrimestoppers.com or on the P3 Tips mobile app.
We need to ID this subject. The @leesheriff is attempting to locate the individual in reference to an ongoing investigation into an incident that occurred on Fort Myers Beach on 5/31/21. If anyone can identify the subject, please call SWFL Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-TIPS (8477). pic.twitter.com/BK9nJcKo4n— SWFL Crime Stoppers (@SWFLCrime8477) June 1, 2021