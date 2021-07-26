Search for missing jetskier in Collier County

COLLIER COUNTY — Aviation crews are assisting in the search for a missing jetskier in Collier County.

The sheriff's office says 28-year-old Yosmani Caceres was last seen Sunday evening in the area off the Lover's Key boat ramp. He was riding a 2014 orange and black Yamaha jet ski.

According to investigators, Caceres phoned a friend around 8 p.m. asking them to meet at Bayview Park but never arrived.

Yosmani is described as 5 feet 6 inches tall, 180 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a white button-up shirt, blue swimming shorts with boats on them and a blue life jacket.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Collier County Sheriff’s Office at 239-253-9300.