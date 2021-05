FORT MYERS, Fla. — The Lee County Sheriff's Office would like to speak with a man about multiple thefts that occurred at Bealls Outlet located at 13300 S Cleveland Avenue in Fort Myers.

The thefts happened over the past two weeks.

He is described as a white male, tall with a thin build, he has one hazel eye and one blue eye, and light hair. He rides a black bicycle.

Please call 1-800-780-TIPS (8477) or click here.

You could be eligible for a cash reward.