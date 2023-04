SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. — The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO) is currently assisting the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) with a traffic crash involving a motorcycle.

The crash occurred on Bee Ridge Road at the intersection of Shade Avenue in Sarasota.

SCSO says one possible fatality is reported.

Eastbound lanes of Bee Ridge Road at Shade Avenue are closed and drivers are being asked to avoid the area or seek an alternative route.