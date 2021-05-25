COLLIER COUNTY, Fla. — School may be out for the summer, but you can keep the educational exploration going all summer long with School’s Out, Museums are IN!

Collier County Museums is proud to present a variety of free activities for children and their families. It features 10 weeks of programming that are tailored to children and students of all ages, cycling through each of our 5 free museums.

Please visit https://colliermuseums.com/.../schools-out-museums-are-in... to view individual program descriptions.

𝗦𝗰𝗵𝗼𝗼𝗹’𝘀 𝗢𝘂𝘁, 𝗠𝘂𝘀𝗲𝘂𝗺𝘀 𝗮𝗿𝗲 𝗜𝗡 𝗦𝗮𝘁𝘂𝗿𝗱𝗮𝘆𝘀

Every Saturday from June 5 to August 7 one museum will host a free event featuring crafts, take home activities, special displays, or scavenger hunts that will focus on the themes of inventions and nature. School’s Out, Museums are IN Saturdays are great for kids of all ages, but especially for kids age 6-12. All School’s Out, Museums are IN Saturday events are from 10 am to 2 pm.

𝗦𝗰𝗵𝗼𝗼𝗹’𝘀 𝗢𝘂𝘁, 𝗠𝘂𝘀𝗲𝘂𝗺𝘀 𝗮𝗿𝗲 𝗜𝗡 𝗣𝗿𝗲𝘀𝗰𝗵𝗼𝗼𝗹 𝗣𝗿𝗼𝗴𝗿𝗮𝗺

The preschool program, taking place in the month of June, will feature a variety of activities that can include toddler-friendly STEM experiences, cute crafts, themed storytimes, or musical fun. The subjects will vary as the pre-school program rotates through each of the 5 museums. Perfect for ages 2½ to 5. Reservations encouraged to ensure there are enough supplies for all participants.

𝗦𝗰𝗵𝗼𝗼𝗹’𝘀 𝗢𝘂𝘁, 𝗠𝘂𝘀𝗲𝘂𝗺𝘀 𝗮𝗿𝗲 𝗜𝗡 𝗧𝗲𝗲𝗻 𝗣𝗿𝗼𝗴𝗿𝗮𝗺

The teen program, taking place in July and the first week of August, is perfect for teens who enjoy one-of-a-kind, enriching experiences. Each program incorporates a historic subject and STEM principles, creating a well-rounded and unique lesson about different parts of our region’s history. Reservations are encouraged to ensure there are enough supplies for all participants.