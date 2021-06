LEE COUNTY, Fla. — Lee County deputies are currently assisting FHP with a traffic crash involving a school bus on Lee Boulevard and Olympia Pointe Boulevard.

A Lee County School district spokesperson says there were about a dozen students on board and one student was medically transported as a precaution.

The intersection is estimated to be shut down for at least 45 minutes.

Traffic is also being effected on Colonial Blvd.

Please avoid the area, or seek an alternate route if possible.