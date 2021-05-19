School bus full of students collides with parked fire truck in Lehigh Acres

LEHIGH ACRES, Fla. — A school bus transporting 39 students collided with a parked fire truck at Sunshine Boulevard and 1st Street West, in Lehigh Acres around 5 p.m. on Tuesday.

Deputies say the school bus was traveling south on Sunshine Boulevard, approaching 1st Street West.

In response to a separate crash, an unoccupied fire truck was parked on southbound Sunshine Boulevard at the intersection of 1st Street West. The bus attempted to drive around it when the right rear collided with the rear of the fire truck.

No injuries were reported.