School bus driver shortage affecting Lee County students getting to and from school

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — Rob Spicker with Lee County School District says a shortage of school bus drivers is nothing new, and has been going on since the start of the pandemic.

“We recognized a year ago, more than a year ago, that there was going to be a potential shortage of drivers this time this year. So we started back in January, a year ago, strategizing, advertising, trying to build up the rank of bus drivers,” says Spicker.

For Cape Coral City Councilwoman Jennifer Nelson, that issue became all too real when her daughter didn't get dropped off at her bus stop until nearly 8pm.

“At about 7:42 I think it was when she finally got to her stop…and of course I was just flabbergasted, alarmed, had no idea what a real issue this was,” explains Nelson.

She says that's when she knew that enough was enough.

“This is a real problem and a real concern, and somebody needs to think of an innovative way to fix the issue," says the Councilwoman.

But Spicker says that the solutions aren't all black and white.

“It’s just been an ongoing situation where until we get a full force of bus drivers, we’re going to have late buses,” he says.

Councilwoman Nelson says that providing more incentives for drivers should be at the top of the list.

“In terms of school buses…my suggestion again would be somehow to incentivize the drivers that we do have so that they stick around and they’re available to hopefully train new drivers as they come on so that we can get these routes filled again with buses,” she says.

On Tuesday night, some of those parents brought their concerns to the school board.

“They need to be given a raise to compensate them in a way that helps them have an economic difference in their lives,” said one parent during the meeting.

“Our child spent two hours lost the other day because his bus didn’t show up…and come till 3pm. We called the school’s phone at 3pm to know but it went right to voicemail…we were freaking out,” explained another, during public comment.

Spicker says in the meantime, parents need to either be patient or consider different ways of getting their child to school.

“What our parents should know is that a bus will come…it just might be extremely late,” he says.

“Write these individuals, let them know of your concerns, and let them know that it isn’t acceptable and that we have to develop a solution,” advises Nelson, to fellow parents.

If you or someone you know is considering becoming a school bus driver, you can apply online through the Lee County Schools website.

