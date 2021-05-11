School board expected to address confusion over mask exemptions in schools

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — Governor Desantis signed an executive order announcing he will be suspending the state's covid-19 restrictions.

This is now confusing confusion on mask-wearing in schools.

The Lee County School Board will meet and will hear from parents, to determine if students should be exempt from mask-wearing policies.

One parent has approached the district before with concerns about how the mask mandate affects their child who has disabilities.

The parent was denied this request before because the board determined the disability didn't meet requirements for an exemption to the mask policy.

The report does not say what disability this child has.

Fox 4 spoke with an Infectious Disease Specialist who is not affiliated with this case to gain some perspective. Infectious Disease Specialist Dr. Jayanta Gupta says that some conditions like asthma can make it more difficult for a child to breathe through a mask.

“We can trust it! I say that this is great news, and for me, I trust it for my own child. It’s much easier to obtain herd immunity when the children are also vaccinated. My child is around 14, and I’ll get him vaccinated at the first opportunity, “Dr. Jayanta Gupta.

The school board meeting is tonight at 6 pm.