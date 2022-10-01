Sarasota Sheriff's Office: No county-wide threat of flooding

SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. — The Sarasota Sheriff's Office says there is no county-wide threat of flooding from the Hidden River and Myakka Valley Levee failure in Northeast Sarasota county.

The National Weather Service has been in direct communication with emergency management officials in Sarasota County.

Around 3:15 AM today, an alert was sent by the county about a possible levee break in Hidden River and Myakka Valley.

The Hidden River/Myakka Valley community was alerted and warned a few days ago of flood potential from a levee and responders established a shelter and are on scene for this smaller community.

This is a localized area and the entire county is not under a flood threat from this situation.