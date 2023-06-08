Watch Now
Woman arrested after barricading inside Sarasota home

Posted at 9:08 PM, Jun 07, 2023
SARASOTA, Fla. — The Sarasota Police Department responded to a scene on the 1100 block of Sylvan Drive Wednesday, where a woman had barricaded herself inside a home.

Officers originally responded to the 1600 block of N Tamiami Trail around 5:45 p.m. after a report of a shooting.

Witnesses said a man and a woman were driving in two separate care, arguing with each other, near Whittaker Park. The vehicles then crashed and shots were fired.

The man was shot and taken to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The woman left the area and ran into the home on Sylvan Drive. She was believed to have weapons and made threats to harm herself and others.

Members of the Crisis Negotiation Team were called to the scene and crucial in speaking with the woman. CNU was eventually able to convince her to surrender peacefully, just before 8 p.m.

She is being transported to the Sarasota County Jail and will face felony charges.

