Sarasota police investigating fatal motorcycle crash

SARASOTA, Fla. — The Sarasota Police Department is investigating after a traffic collision left a motorcyclist dead Wednesday evening.

According to SPD, the crash happened around 5:30 p.m. on the 1100 block of N Washington Blvd.

The motorcyclist was traveling southbound on U.S. 301 when he collided with an SUV.

He later died at Sarasota Memorial Hospital.

The driver of the SUV cooperated with officers and was also taken to the hospital for her injuries.

The crash is under investigation by the SPD Traffic Unit.