Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Sarasota police investigating fatal motorcycle crash

Sarasota
WFTX
Sarasota
Posted at 8:51 PM, Jun 07, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-07 20:51:04-04

SARASOTA, Fla. — The Sarasota Police Department is investigating after a traffic collision left a motorcyclist dead Wednesday evening.

According to SPD, the crash happened around 5:30 p.m. on the 1100 block of N Washington Blvd.

The motorcyclist was traveling southbound on U.S. 301 when he collided with an SUV.

He later died at Sarasota Memorial Hospital.

The driver of the SUV cooperated with officers and was also taken to the hospital for her injuries.

The crash is under investigation by the SPD Traffic Unit.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

NEW TIMES FOR SHERRI AND JHUD!