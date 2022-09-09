Sarasota Police Department seeking information in ongoing death investigation

SARASOTA, Fla. — Sarasota Police are conducting a death investigation after a body was found floating in the water near Bayfront Drive.

Officers were called to the scene yesterday around 6:15 p.m. after a citizen spotted the body in the water. The adult male victim was pronounced dead on scene. He has not been identified at this time.

Police said this is an isolated incident with no threat to the public, and they do not suspect foul play. The District 12 Medical Examiner’s Office will determine the cause of death.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call the Sarasota Police Department Criminal Investigation Division at 941-263-6070. You can also leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers by calling 941-366-TIPS, or online.