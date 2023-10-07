Sarasota Police Department introduces new Community Relations Unit

SARASOTA, Fla. — The Sarasota Police Department is introducing the new Community Relations Unit (CRU) and the grand opening of the Community Relations Unit Office in North Sarasota.

The Sarasota Police Department says CRU officers are dedicated to addressing quality-of-life concerns throughout the City.

They are highly trained and bike-certified, which allows them to patrol area parks and neighborhoods efficiently.

To celebrate this exciting addition to the community, The Sarasota Police Department is hosting a grand opening of the CRU office (1782 Dr Martin Luther King Jr Way).

The grand opening will take place on Saturday, October 14, 2023, from 10 a.m. to noon.

The Sarasota Police Department says the event will be fun for the whole family, with a DJ, delicious food, ice cream, a ribbon-cutting ceremony, and even a friendly basketball game.