Sarasota Police arrest teen for shooting death of 14-year-old boy

SARASOTA, Fla. — Sarasota police say a 14-year-old boy has been arrested and is facing murder charges in connection with the shooting death of a 14-year-old boy on Friday night.

Investigators say it happened just before 10 p.m. at 1518 29th Street. When officers arrived they found a young teenage boy dead inside the home.

Sarasota Police detectives say a juvenile witness told them that he was with the suspect at the home before the shooting. He told detectives that he was hanging out and saw the victim holding a firearm and the teen suspect was holding another firearm.

The witness then said he received a phone call from the suspect telling him that the victim is dead. The juvenile said the next day, the suspect called him and told him that he put a gun in the rear of an abandoned house across the street.

After the interview police detectives went to the abandoned home and located a black plastic bag with a firearm inside.

Police arrested him just after 3 a.m. on Monday, December 13, 2021.