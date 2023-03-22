Sarasota Police arrest suspect who hit officer with a car

SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. — The Sarasota Police has announced the arrest of Mark Thomas in connection to a hit-and-run crash that left a Sarasota Police officer injured.

On Monday, March 20, officers were called to Mourning Dove Drive on Bird Key after reports were made of stolen items out of vehicles.

Just after 9 p.m., Sarasota Police said the Mercedes returned to Bird Key and tried to block the entrance and exit of the area in an attempt to stop the suspect.

The suspect in the Mercedes drove backward, toward the officers and their vehicles. Surveillance video shows one of the officers running from behind patrol vehicles and then being hit by the Mercedes.

The officer who was hit was able to get back up and was taken to a nearby hospital.

WARNING: Viewer discretion is advised as the Sarasota PD video shows multiple angles of the officer getting hit by the vehicle.

The officer is expected to fully recover.

Thomas is facing charges of Aggravated Battery on a Law Enforcement Officer and Fleeing to Elude with Disregard for Safety.

Thomas has been convicted of multiple crimes since December 2019 and was released from prison on February 2, 2023. p

Thomas's previous charges include carrying a concealed firearm, grand theft auto, possession of marijuana over 20 grams, burglary of an unoccupied dwelling, and cocaine possession.