Sarasota PD are searching for suspect who hit one of their officers with a car

SARASOTA, Fla. — On Monday, March 20th, around 2 p.m., officers were called to Mourning Dove Drive on Bird Key after reports were made of stolen items out of vehicles. Officers said a white, four-door Mercedes sedan was the vehicle the suspect was driving.

Just after 9 p.m., Sarasota Police said the Mercedes returned to Bird Key and tried to block the entrance and exit of the area in an attempt to stop the suspect.

The suspect in the Mercedes drove backward, toward the officers and their vehicles. Surveillance video shows one of the officers running from behind patrol vehicles and then being hit by the Mercedes.

The officer who was hit was able to get back up and was taken to a nearby hospital. The officer is expected to fully recover.

"We all gasped as we saw the officer jump about four to six inches and save his own life because that allowed him to roll over the vehicle and onto the ground," said Sarasota Police Chief Rex Troche.

Sarasota Police said the white Mercedes was found abandoned on the 2900 block of Orange Avenue.

Police are still trying to find the driver of the Mercedes. If anyone has information, please call Sarasota Police at 941-263-6827 or Crime Stoppers at 941-366-TIPS (8477).

WARNING: Viewer discretion is advised as the Sarasota PD video shows multiple angles of the officer getting hit by the vehicle.