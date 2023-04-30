Sarasota Military Academy teacher arrested for indecent touching of minors

SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. — The Sarasota police have arrested and charged a teacher at the Sarasota Military Academy High School campus for indecent, lewd, or lascivious touching of minors.

Michele Little who is a teacher at the academy is now facing felony charges.

Sarasota Police

Sarasota Police began their investigation after representatives from the school contacted detectives regarding rumors about a student and Little.

During the investigation, Sarasota Police found that the student said Little made sexual comments to him on several occasions.

According to the police, the student said he went to Little’s classroom during lunch where Little put a sign on the door saying "testing/tutoring" so the student would be the only one with Little and no one would enter.

The Sarasota Police say the student then asked Little what she was doing after school that day. She said she was cleaning her room up.

According to the report that is when the student said, (in a kidding fashion), he could help her if she needed it. Little then told him yes, that she would like help.

Sarasota Police say the student returned to the classroom after school, and Little had the door propped open with a pencil.

When the student entered the classroom, Little closed the blinds and the student logged on to a computer.

This was in case someone walked in, he could pretend he was on a computer working.

The student said he was on the computer, and he and Little “made out” for 10-15 minutes before the student left the classroom.

Little was arrested on Friday and taken to the Sarasota County Jail.