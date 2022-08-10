Sarasota Memorial plans expansion with North Port hospital

NORTH PORT, Fla. — Sarasota Memorial Hospital has announced pre-construction work has begun on a new campus in North Port.

Hospital officials met with North Port city leaders on Tuesday to discuss preliminary plans and the timeline for city permits SMH will need before construction begins.

Officials estimate it will take about three years to plan and begin building SMH-North Port. A Neighborhood Advisory Council will be founded to solicit input and feedback from residents and businesses as plans unfold.

“If the pre-construction and permitting work proceeds as planned, we hope to see the foundation taking shape in 2025, the same year we celebrate our health system’s 100th anniversary,” said CEO David Verinder.

Initially planned to hold 100 beds, the hospital could double its capacity with future extensions; the hospital will be built on a 32-acre site on Sumter Blvd. near I-75.

The land was purchased in 2007.

The campus will include medical office buildings with primary and specialty physicians, including Sarasota Memorial’s growing First Physicians Group network.

In a related move, SMH also is updating plans for a health care campus on property it owns in nearby Wellen Park and its existing North Port facility.

