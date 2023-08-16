Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Sarasota man gets 2 life sentences for attempted murder of girlfriend

The sentencing comes after a six-year-long investigation
mug8.png
Sarasota Police Department
mug8.png
Posted at 4:02 PM, Aug 16, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-16 16:03:19-04

SARASOTA, FLa. — A Sarasota man received multiple life sentences Tuesday for his role in a 2018 shooting that left two people injured.

On April 6, 2018, officers with the Sarasota Police Department responded to the scene of the shooting at a home on 21st Street. Both victims had suffered close-range gun shots to the head.

Evidence tied 39-year-old Linval Cohoone to the scene. Both victims, one of whom was Cohoone's girlfriend, were able to testify that Cohoone was the person who shot them.

Days later, Cohoone was arrested on two counts of attempted murder and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

In December of 2021, while in custody at the Sarasota County Jail, Cohoone was charged with murder for hire after offering an inmate $7,500 to kill one of the surviving victims of the 2018 shooting.

One year later, in December 2022, Cohoone directed a three-way call to one of the victims from inside the jail. He apologized to the victim and begged them to help him get off on the charges. He was later charged with witness tampering.

Tuesday's sentence brings an end to a nearly six-year investigation.

Cohoone was given two life sentences for both counts of attempted murder, 15 years for possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, 30 years for murder for hire and 30 years for witness tampering.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Send us your “Good Morning Sunshine” videos and we'll play them on FOX 4 Morning News!