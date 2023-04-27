Watch Now
Sarasota man facing felony charges for drug trafficking

Sarasota Police Department
Posted at 1:27 PM, Apr 27, 2023
SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. — A Bradenton man is facing felony charges including drug trafficking.

Pernell Ware was wanted for trafficking cocaine of more than 28 grams.

Sarasota Police Officers saw Ware standing at Fredd Atkins Park just after 1 p.m.

Officers found Ware with $718, 23 grams of synthetic cannabinoid (spice), 27.2 grams of crack cocaine, and 46.7 grams of marijuana.

Ware admitted to selling drugs before he made contact with the officers.

He was arrested and taken into custody where he is facing charges including Possession with Intent of a Controlled Substance (Cocaine), Possession with Intent of a Controlled Substance (Synthetic Cannabinoid), and Possession with Intent of a Controlled (Marijuana).

