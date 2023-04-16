Watch Now
Sarasota inmate charged with second degree murder

Posted at 1:27 PM, Apr 16, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-16 13:27:53-04

SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. — Following a death investigation at the Sarasota County Jail, an inmate is being charged with second degree murder.

Sarasota County Sheriff's Office and district Medical Examiners began their investigation Sunday morning.

As a result of the initial investigation, inmate Zachary Ellis is charged with second degree murder. Ellis was being held on unrelated domestic violence charges.

The identity of the victim has not been released at this time.

SCSO said more information is forthcoming.

