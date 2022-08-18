Sarasota deputy cut with machete; suspect shot dead

SARASOTA, Fla. — The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office said one deputy was sliced by a machete before other deputies shot and killed a suspect who allegedly broke into a home.

The shooting took place on the 300 block of Richardson Way in Sarasota.

The Sheriff's Department said four deputies arrived at the scene almost simultaneously and within approximately two minutes of the initial 911 call.

According to the Sarasota County Sheriff's Department, the deputy who was cut was undergoing surgery late Thursday morning. The other deputies, and a person in the home, were reported to be safe.

