Sarasota couple arrested for aggravated manslaughter of child

SARASOTA, Fla. — A Sarasota couple was arrested in connection with the death of their eight-month-old daughter, who was found with lethal amounts of fentanyl in her system.

Nicholas Alexander, 36, and Carissa Alexander, 29, were arrested by the Sarasota County Sheriff's Office on May 31 after a family friend found the infant unresponsive in the family's home and drove her to a hospital.

Investigation found that the infant was in the care of Carissa when she was found dead. Four family friends were also in the home at the time.

The infant was observed face-down on a couch cushion around 4:45 p.m., when Nicholas came home from work. Investigation later found that she had not been checked on for more than six hours.

Nicholas and the family friend drove the infant to a hospital. While en route, Nicholas administered Narcan to his daughter, believing she may have gotten a hold of his drugs.

The couple were detained and questioned by SCSO. Blood and urine samples later showed signs of impairment during their questioning.

An autopsy revealed that the infant had been dead for several hours, and tested positive for fentanyl.

The Alexanders are charged with aggravated manslaughter of a child and are being held without bond at the Sarasota County Correctional Facility.