ENGLEWOOD, Fla. — Florida Highway Patrol says a 55-year-old woman from Englewood died Wednesday morning after two SUVs collided on Oceanspray Boulevard.

Troopers say a 73-year-old man stopped at a stop sign at the intersection of Spinnaker Boulevard and then proceeded into the intersection in front of the another driver approaching.

The woman's car flipped and the woman was thrown from the vehicle according to FHP.

The woman died at the scene.

FHP says the crash is still under investigation.