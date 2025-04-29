WATCH: Sarasota officer leaps on runaway boat at 40 mph after owner ejected

SARASOTA, Fla. — Multiple agencies responded to a runaway boat north of the Ringling Museum in Sarasota Bay on Monday after the operator was thrown from the vessel while it continued circling at high speed.

The Sarasota Police Department Marine Unit coordinated with the U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary, Sarasota County Sheriff's Office, Venice Police Department, and SeaTow to safely stop the unmanned vessel.

After several unsuccessful attempts to foul the vessel's motor with tow lines, SeaTow deployed a plasma tow line that slightly slowed the boat.

The reduction in speed allowed Officer Dixon to maneuver alongside the vessel, giving Lieutenant King the opportunity to board and bring the boat to a stop.

It was all caught on body worn camera that the Sarasota Police Department posted on Facebook.

The vessel operator told the Marine Unit officers he was returning the boat after the weekend's Boat Show at Marina Jack when a larger vessel cut in front of him.

As he attempted to navigate the wake, he was thrown from the boat the operator said.

The operator sustained minor injuries and was not wearing a life jacket. He also was not utilizing the vessel's emergency engine cut-off switch at the time of the incident.

No damage was reported to any law enforcement vessels or to the operator's 26-foot Everglades vessel.

The Sarasota Police Department reminds all boaters to always wear a life jacket and properly utilize the emergency engine cut-off switch to prevent accidents and injuries on the water.

