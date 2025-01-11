VENICE, Fla — A woman in her 60’s died Saturday afternoon after her vehicle plunged into the Intracoastal Waterway near the Circus Bridge in Venice.

Venice woman dies after car plunges into water near Circus Bridge

You could see first responders in dive suits underwater by the white sedan. The Venice Police Department (VPD) said emergency crews, including the Venice Marine Unit and Sarasota County Dive Team, responded around 3:15 p.m., but were unable to save the woman.

Andy Cunningham Venice Marine Unit first responders

VPD have not yet released her name. They say one Southbound lane of Business 41 closed down for the investigation.