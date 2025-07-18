Sarasota County deputies search for bank robber wearing army uniform

SARASOTA, Fla. — Sarasota County Deputies are currently on the search for a man who robbed a bank wearing an army uniform.

According to deputies, they responded to calls of a robbery at the USF Credit Union on 3487 Clark Road in Sarasota Friday afternoon.

Sarasota County Sheriff's Office

At around 2:40 pm, a man entered the bank and demanded money from the teller. Once he got the money, he left the bank and took off towards Bronx Avenue.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Sarasota County Sheriff's Office or CrimeStoppers.