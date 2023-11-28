Watch Now
North Port Police looks for man accused of stealing from Old Navy over a month

Posted at 12:11 PM, Nov 28, 2023
NORTH PORT, Fla. — The North Port Police need help identifying a man accused of stealing merchandise from an Old Navy Store over the past month.

The North Port Police Department says the thefts occurred at 17979 Tamiami Trail.

NPPD says the male conceals the items and leaves with a significant amount of stolen goods.

According to NPPD, the suspect is described as:
- White or Hispanic male
- No facial hair
- Dark hair
- Roughly 30 years old- Earring

If you have any information please call the NPPD Tip Line at 941-429-7382.

