JOYRIDE: man arrested after police say he stole a school bus

SARASOTA, Fla. — The Florida Highway Patrol said one man is in custody after allegedly stealing a Hillsborough County District school bus.

FHP said 32-year-old Daniel Saez was arrested in Sarasota on Sunday, May 19, after troopers found him driving the bus near Jacaranda Boulevard and Executive Drive.

According to FHP, Saez stole the bus on Saturday night, then drove to Miami. FHP said Saez stated he was "high and drunk" when he stole the bus and was driving back to Tampa to return it.

Saez faces one count of Grand Theft Auto.