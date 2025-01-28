Florida driver crashes into dump truck, dying in Sarasota County crash

SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. — The Florida Highway Patrol reports an 83-year-old man from Venice died in a crash, Tuesday morning.

Troopers said the victim was driving east on Tempest Harbor Loop around 10 a.m. in an SUV. He came to a stop sign at River Road. At the same time, a dump truck going south on River Road was heading toward Tempest Harbor Loop.

The 83-year-old man drove right in front of the truck, violating the right-of-way, according to troopers.

The truck driver hit the side of his car. The SUV driver died on the scene, according to Sarasota County EMS.

There are no reported injuries to the 56-year-old truck driver. The Florida Highway Patrol Traffic Homicide Unit is investigating the crash.