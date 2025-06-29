Sarasota County Sheriff's Office investigates shooting

SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. — The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting in the area of Turner St. and Church St. in Nokomis, Saturday night.

It happened just before 8 p.m., according to the office.

Deputies said two drivers fled the area after the shooting. One vehicle was described as a black BMW and the second vehicle as a green Chevy Bronco.

A person of interest has been identified but is not currently in custody at this time.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to call the Criminal Investigation Section at 941-861-4900.