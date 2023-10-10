Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Sarasota County Sheriff's Office investigates a deputy-involved shooting

Sarasota Officer involved shooting
Posted at 7:59 AM, Oct 10, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-10 07:59:30-04

SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. — The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office (SCSO) is investigating a deputy-involved shooting and has shut down Webber Street, South Tamiami Trail, and South Shade Avenue.

SCSO say they were trying to pull over a car on Philippi Street and South Tamiami and they say the driver wasn't stopping.

SCSO began to chase the vehicle and that is when the driver tried to run into a deputy with his car.

According to SCSO, a deputy opened fire.

SCSO says the car ended up crashing into a home on Webber Street.

Deputies pulled the driver from the car and tried to perform life-saving measures, but the driver was pronounced dead on the scene.

SCSO says one deputy was taken to the hospital with an injured leg.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Send us your “Good Morning Sunshine” videos and we'll play them on FOX 4 Morning News!