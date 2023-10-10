Sarasota County Sheriff's Office investigates a deputy-involved shooting

SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. — The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office (SCSO) is investigating a deputy-involved shooting and has shut down Webber Street, South Tamiami Trail, and South Shade Avenue.

SCSO say they were trying to pull over a car on Philippi Street and South Tamiami and they say the driver wasn't stopping.

SCSO began to chase the vehicle and that is when the driver tried to run into a deputy with his car.

According to SCSO, a deputy opened fire.

SCSO says the car ended up crashing into a home on Webber Street.

Deputies pulled the driver from the car and tried to perform life-saving measures, but the driver was pronounced dead on the scene.

SCSO says one deputy was taken to the hospital with an injured leg.