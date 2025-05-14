Sarasota County Sheriff's Office arrests man for attempted murder

SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. — The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man on four charges following a weekend shooting.

Tobias A. McDonald, of Kentucky, was arrested Sunday, May 11. He is charged with attempted murder, kidnapping, and two additional kidnapping charges.

Deputies first responded to a reported shooting on the 6400 block of Beechwood Avenue in Sarasota. They said several people were gathered at a house, some who knew McDonald and had traveled to Sarasota for vacation.

McDonald showed up and confronted those outside demanding a specific woman. He then fired a shot inside the home, hurting one person. He then drove away with the woman.

With assistance from the Florida Highway Patrol and the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office, the suspect was apprehended without incident.

He is in custody at the Sarasota County Correctional Facility. Lynch was taken to Sarasota Memorial Hospital.