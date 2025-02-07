Watch Now
Sarasota County man crashes into telephone pole and dies, FHP says

A Bradenton man is dead after hitting a telephone pole, Florida Highway Patrol reports
BRADENTON, Fla. — A Bradenton man is dead after a crash in Sarasota County, according to Florida Highway Patrol.

A pickup truck driver was leaving a driveway when the fatal crash happened on University Club at Lockwood Ridge and Nature Circle on Thursday, around 5:46 p.m.

He was 31 years old.

Troopers said the victim drove over the a grassy median, hitting a telephone pole. Sarasota County EMS said he died before he could have been hospitalized.

Florida Highway Patrol Traffic Homicide Unit will continue to investigate the crash.

