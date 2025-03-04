Sarasota County Fire Department lifts burn ban

The burn ban issued by Sarasota County Fire Department, which prohibited unpermitted open burns in Sarasota County, is lifted as of March 4.

The ban was lifted because the Keech Bryan Drought Index fell below 500 for seven consecutive days, reducing the wildfire threat in Sarasota County.

The ban started on Dec. 28, 2024.

Sarasota County Fire Department officials will continue to monitor conditions. Residents are reminded to take precautions to protect themselves from fire danger and follow local open burning ordinance rules and regulations as outlined in Sarasota County Code Section 54-116.