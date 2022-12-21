Sarasota County deputies searching for suspected bank robber

SARASOTA, Fla. — The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office is searching for a suspected bank robber following an incident Wednesday morning.

The suspect, a white male, reportedly entered a Wells Fargo Bank on Bee Ridge Road around 9:45 a.m. Wednesday and demanded cash from a teller. He also implied that he was armed with a gun.

The suspect was given cash before leaving the bank and heading eastbound on foot.

SCSO units are currently searching for the suspect with assistance from their aviation unit and the Manatee County Sheriff's Office K9 Unit. Criminal Investigations detectives are also on scene.