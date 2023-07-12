Sanibel reminds residents of fertilizer ordinance to combat algae blooms

SANIBEL, Fla. — The City of Sanibel is reminding residents to follow the rainy season fertilizer ordinance, in place now through September 30.

Give your fertilizer routine a summer vacation this season, and be a part of the City's efforts to minimize local and regional nutrient pollution in waterways.

Algae blooms are stimulated by excess nutrients. When fertilizer is incorrectly applied, storm water runoff containing nutrients can enter waterways, resulting in algae blooms.

Following Hurricane Ian, it is especially important for the City to combat algae blooms. The hurricane resulted in a substantial increase in nutrients and negatively impacted island waterways.

Residents are reminded:



It is a violation of City Ordinance 07-003 to apply fertilizers containing nitrogen and phosphorous during the rainy season (July 1 - September 30).

Fertilizers cannot be applied within 25 feet of a body of water including lakes, ponds, canals, wetlands, and the Sanibel Slough.

Fertilizers cannot be applied to impervious surfaces such as roadways, driveways, and sidewalks. Any spills should be cleaned up immediately.

Fertilizers cannot be applied to storm water conveyance systems or catch basins, which include roadside swales.

To learn more about Sanibel's fertilizer ordinance, click here.