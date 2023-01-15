Sanibel Farmers Market open for the first time since Hurricane Ian

SANIBEL ISLAND, Fla. — There are signs of recovery and normalcy popping up everywhere in Southwest Florida. One of those signs comes in the form of a popular farmers market that's now back up and running.

The Sanibel Island Farmer's Market in its 15th year and locals are excited to learn it is back open, Sundays from 9am - 1pm, through May.

January 15th is the first day the market will open back up since Ian hit the area.

For now, it's temporarily setting up in the front parking lot of Jerry's Foods. Usually, the market is held at City Hall but the building is undergoing repairs, so, Jerry's opened its parking lot for the market to get back up and running.