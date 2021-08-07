Sanibel City Council enacts face covering requirements for City buildings, encourages vaccinations

SANIBEL, Fla. — The Sanibel City Council has adopted Resolution 21-66, which requires wearing of face coverings indoors and encouragement of vaccinations against COVID-19.

The indoor face covering policy is for everyone two years of age and older for all City Buildings open to the public.

The following buildings include:



City Hall: 800 Dunlop Road

Public Works: 750 Dunlop Road

City of Sanibel Recreation Center: 3880 Sanibel-Captiva Road

Donax Wastewater facilities: 930 Donax Street

The policy also includes all city-sponsored after school youth programs and activities. The Weight Room is also included, which means people on treadmills and fitness class instructors as well as participants are required to wear face coverings. Anyone entering the facilities to purchase beach parking permits and dog licenses at the Sanibel Recreation Center are also asked to wear face coverings.

Face coverings are optional for the outdoor portions of the Recreation Center including the pool deck and the tennis courts.

For more information, visit the City's website.