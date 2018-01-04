Salvation Army activates weather shelter for the first time in two years

The coldest weather to hit parts of Southwest Florida in two years created the need for weather shelters in Fort Myers.

The Salvation Army worked in conjunction with Lee County Emergency Management to activate two weather shelters Wednesday night.

It was the first time in two years that the Salvation Army used its facilities in the 2400 block of Edison Avenue to shelter people from frigid temperatures.

"We go until Saturday. It's going to be dipping down until Saturday morning so we anticipate the need will be greater as the days go on," said Russell Rieder, Director of Operations, Salvation Army of Lee, Hendry, and Glades counties.

The weather shelters are activated once temperatures drop below 40 degrees. The Salvation Army is also asking for donations of warm clothing, blankets, hats, gloves, etc.

Donations can be dropped off at 2400 Edison Ave.