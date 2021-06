FORT MYERS BEACH, Fla. — Anglers cast your lines because it's National go fishing day.

Fishing isn't just a way to catch your food it's also a pastime that many people here in Southwest Florida enjoy.

This weekend you can put your fishing skills to use at Salty Sam's Marina on Fort Myers Beach.

They will be hosting a Reeling for Autism fishing tournament on Saturday, June 19th starting at 7:30 am.

All funds raised stay in the community.

There will be lots of prizes and family fun.

For more information and to register you can click here.