RSW expecting a high volume of travelers this holiday season

FORT MYERS, Fla. — Long lines and limited parking spaces are what airport officials are expecting this holiday season.

“Expecting a very busy holiday season," Barbara Anne Urrutia, Communication Manager for Lee County Port Authority, said.

Floyd Carson, a passenger at RSW, said he has noticed the extra traffic.

“I think this is a lot of traffic for this airport… a whole lot of traffic. This airport is always quiet. I come here and I hear crickets," he said.

Carson said he has traveled through this airport before and was surprised by the number of people considering his past trips through here.

“I flew out this airport four times and I swear I could hear a caterpillars’ footsteps. It’s that quiet," he said.

He said he even got dropped off because car traffic was too busy for him.

“I came in with a Lyft because I am not that crazy to drive a vehicle up here at this time," Carson said.

Other travelers like Tricia Marini said they were pleasantly surprised after hearing so many predictions that the airport would be super busy.

“I thought it was going to be worse," she said,

Marini has no complaint on her way back home to Connecticut.

“I don’t have any issues today," she said.

To check RSW parking updates, click here.