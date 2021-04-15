Suspect arrested in shooting near Blount Street in Fort Myers

FORT MYERS, Fla. — UPDATE 9:40 P.M.:

Fort Myers Police say Jarret Nowling, 18, has been arrested in connection with the Royal Palm Gardens shooting this morning.

Detectives say the victim is in stable condition.]

Nowling is facing charges of Possession of Weapon (by delinquent Felon), Aggravated Battery (cause bodily harm or disability), Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon without intent to kill.

This investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact FMPD.

UPDATE (1:10PM) -- The Royal Palm Exceptional school will be dismissed on its normal schedule today, according to Fort Myers Police.

Royal Palm Exceptional school will dismiss as normally scheduled today. — Fort Myers Police (@fortmyerspolice) April 15, 2021

UPDATE (11:55 PM)-- Fort Myers Police have confirmed that the incident involves a shooting.

FMPD believes this is an isolated incident.

The victim has been transported to Lee Memorial Hospital.

Any witness information is encouraged to call us or crime stoppers.

No suspect in custody.

There is a heavy police presence around 2909 Blount Street.

Police are asking you to avoid the area for an investigation.

The Royal Palm Exceptional school is on lockdown until further notice.

For any information please call FMPD or @SWFLCrime8477.

We will have heavy police presence around 2909 Blount Street. Please avoid the area for an investigation. Royal Palm Exceptional school is on lockdown until further notice. Any information please call FMPD or @SWFLCrime8477 — Fort Myers Police (@fortmyerspolice) April 15, 2021

This story is breaking and will be updated with the latest information as we receive it.