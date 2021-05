HARLEM HEIGHTS, Fla. — The Rotary Club of Fort Myers South partnered with Habitat for Humanity over the weekend to work on a playground installation service project in the Harlem Heights community.

Volunteers worked for two days assembling and installing the equipment.

“A central focus of Rotary is to help our communities and create goodwill through fellowship,” said Suzi Ward, Rotary Club of Fort Myers South Club President.