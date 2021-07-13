Rosy Tomorrows founder selected Cape Coral Woman of the Year

CAPE CORAL — Rose O’Dell Kind, founder of Rosy Tomorrows Heritage Farm, was named Woman of the Year at the 2021 Women of Distinction Awards Program and Gala in Cape Coral Monday night.

Women of Distinction is an awards program where local women are honored and recognized for excellence in their area of expertise. There is a nomination and selection process to identify the Women of Distinction in multiple categories.

Kind was also named Woman of Distinction in the Business category of the ceremony.

Rosy Tomorrows Heritage Farm is a sustainable food outlet raising cows, pigs and poultry as organically and humanely as possible.

She has prior experience as a former sheep farmer, French Culinary Institute trained chef, certified Sommelier, and food-and-wine columnist.

The 2021 Women of Distinction Winners by category:

