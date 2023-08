LEE COUNTY, Fla. — Lehigh Acres Fire and Rescue District (LAFRD) responded to a structure fire early Sunday morning.

LAFRD says the call came in around 6:53 a.m. on East 15th Street.

Fire officials say the roof collapsed prior to their arrival and the cause of the fire was an electrical issue.

According to LAFRD the home is a total loss but no injuries have been reported.